The Latest: Students tempered by 'events of May 18' graduate

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the graduation of seniors at a Texas high school traumatized by the deadly May 18 mass shooting (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds.

The diplomas were presented to the 328 Santa Fe High School seniors in the sweltering twilight Friday on the school's artificial turf football field.

School principal Rachel Blundell, valedictorian Corrigan Garcia and salutatorian Bailee Dobson spoke of the trauma of "the events of May 18." That's when two substitute teachers and eight fellow students died in a mass shooting.

But they echoed the same theme. As Blundell told the students, "Great leaders and great nations have emerged out of the ashes of some of the greatest tragedies."

A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

9:30 a.m.

Heightened security measures will be in place for the graduation ceremony at a Texas high school where a gunman fatally shot eight students and two teachers just two weeks ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District hasn't elaborated on the added security for Friday's graduation at Santa Fe High School. Officials say media won't be allowed on district grounds during the ceremony at the school's football stadium, but that the event will be livestreamed online.

The ceremony comes a day after President Donald Trump met privately with families of the victims and others near Houston.

Students on Tuesday returned to the Houston-area school for the first time since the May 18 attack. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.