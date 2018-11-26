The Latest: Michigan State's ex-president appears in court

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a court appearance by Michigan State University's former president, who is charged with lying in the Larry Nassar investigation. (all times local):

11:52 a.m.

Michigan State University's former president has appeared in court on charges alleging that she lied about what she knew during the investigation into sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Lou Anna Simon is accused of lying to investigators during an interview in May. She's charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Her lawyer says the charges have no merit.

The arraignment lasted roughly 10 minutes Monday in an Eaton County court. Simon acknowledged that the felonies carry a maximum punishment of four years in prison but made no further remarks. She hasn't entered a plea yet and is due back in court Dec. 18.

Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a woman at a campus clinic. Simon told state police in May that she only knew that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. Nassar is in prison for molesting young women and girls.

10:35 a.m.

The former president of Michigan State University is making her first appearance in court since being charged with lying to investigators about her knowledge of sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Lou Anna Simon's attorney says the allegations have no merit. But authorities say she specifically knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a woman at a campus clinic. State police say Simon received a detailed file about the allegation.

Simon told state police in May that she only knew that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. She's charged with making false statements, a felony.

Simon is due to be arraigned later Monday in an Eaton County court.

She resigned in January after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting young women and girls.