SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's request for more time to reunify parents and children separated at the border (all times local):

2 p.m.

A judge has put off at least until Monday a ruling on a Trump administration request for more time to reunite more than 100 children under 5 who were separated from their parents after crossing the border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Justice Department to share a list of the 101 children by Saturday afternoon with the American Civil Liberties Union, which successfully sued the administration to force the young children and families to be reunited by Tuesday.

Sabraw scheduled a hearing Monday in San Diego, with the hope that the two sides could agree on which of the children can be excused from the deadline.

Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian says the administration has matched 86 parents to 83 children so far.

___

1 p.m.

A judge says it would make sense for the Trump administration to provide the status of 101 children under 5 who were separated from their parents at the border before the he decides whether to extend a deadline on family reunification.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said during an ongoing hearing Friday in San Diego that he was considering giving the administration until Monday morning to develop a complete list of the reunifications.

Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian said 46 of the youngest children are in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, 19 have been released and 19 have left the country. She says it has been more difficult to reunite children when parents are not in government custody.

The judge previously set a deadline of July 10 to reunite parents with children under 5 and July 26 to reunite everyone else. The ongoing hearing is being held to update compliance with his order.

----

10 a.m.

The Trump administration is asking a court for more time to reunite families that were separated at the border under its "zero-tolerance" policy to prosecute every person who enters the country illegally.

Hours before a hearing Friday in San Diego, the Justice Department filed papers seeking an extension of the July 10 deadline to reunite all parents with children under 5 and the July 26 deadline to reunite everyone else.

The administration says federal law requires it to ensure that children are safe and that requires time. Administration officials also say that they won't be able to confirm a child's parentage by the deadline if DNA testing is inconclusive.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw scheduled Friday's hearing for an update on compliance with his order.