SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a Texas high school where a mass shooting took place May 18 (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott visited a Texas high school where students returned to class for the first time since a gunman killed 10 people.

The Republican mentioned his visit Tuesday in a tweet. At Santa Fe High School, he spoke with students, parents, teachers and staff, and presented first responders with a commendation. Abbott included photos of himself wearing a green Santa Fe T-shirt and addressing a school assembly held shortly after the school reopened.

On Wednesday, Abbott plans to announce proposals aimed at curbing future attacks.

Authorities have charged student Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) with capital murder in the May 18 shooting. Investigators say he used a shotgun and pistol that belonged to his father.

1:40 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ready to announce a school safety plan aimed at preventing more mass shootings like the one that killed eight students and two substitute teachers at a high school near Houston.

Abbott scheduled announcements for Wednesday in Dallas and San Marcos. The governor held three days of Capitol meetings last week and heard from law enforcement, educators, mental health experts and students survivors of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The Republican is a strong gun-rights advocate and is running for re-election. Abbott says he wants to protect the right to bear arms while also seeking more armed security in public schools and improving mental health screening for students. He has also suggested tougher gun-storage laws.

12:10 p.m.

The hospital treating a Santa Fe High School police officer injured in the shooting has upgraded his medical condition from critical to serious.

A spokesman for the University of Texas Medical Branch says Officer John Barnes' condition was upgraded Monday. The spokesman, Raul Reyes, says Barnes remains in the intensive care unit.

The medical system's chief nursing officer has said Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman. A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes' elbow, which required surgery to repair.

Eight students and two teachers were killed in the May 18 shooting. At least 13 others were injured.

10:30 a.m.

Enhanced security measures are in place for students returning to Santa Fe High School.

Students lined up Tuesday outside the campus' front entrance, which is the only allowed entrance into the school. They are not allowed to bring in backpacks or large purses, and everyone had to show a school ID or some form of identification to enter.

Tuesday marks the first day of class since May 18, when a gunman killed eight students and two teachers.

In a letter sent to parents and students last week, Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell said students can meet with friends and teachers, and speak with counselors.

Blundell says the classrooms where the shooting took place have been blocked off.

A two-hour assembly is planned to memorialize the victims.

Students are also expected on campus Wednesday and Thursday.

7:30 a.m.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Before classes resumed Tuesday morning, people stood along the road in front of Santa Fe High School holding up signs that said, "Santa Fe Strong" and "United We Stand."

The Santa Fe Independent School District says additional law enforcement officers will be at the school to provide security for students as they wrap up the school year this week.

Authorities have charged student Dimitrios Pagourtzis with capital murder in the May 18 attack. Investigators said Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol that belonged to his father.

Pagourtzis remains jailed without bond in Galveston.