The Latest: Democratic candidates slam Trump over shootings

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks during a candidate forum on labor issues Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates and the shootings in Texas and Ohio (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates are pointing a finger of blame at President Donald Trump following recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

In television interviews, several urged additional gun restrictions such as universal background checks. But they also cited Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and racial language.

Julian Castro, who previously served as San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary, pointed to a "toxic brew" of white nationalism and says Trump needs to do more to "unite Americans instead of fanning the flames of bigotry."

Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, accused Trump of being a white nationalist and says he is encouraging "open racism."

New Jersey senator Cory Booker says Trump bears responsibility because he has done nothing to call out rising hatred in the U.S.

1 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates are expressing outrage that mass shootings have become chillingly common nationwide. They are blaming the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies after a gunman opened fire at a shopping area near the Texas-Mexico border.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders blasted Republican Senate leadership for being "more concerned about pleasing the NRA than listening to the vast majority of the American people" and said that President Donald Trump has a responsibility to support commonsense gun safety legislation.

At least 20 people were killed Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

The shooting was personal for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native who represented the city in Congress for six years. He suspended campaigning to fly home and "be with my family and be with my hometown."