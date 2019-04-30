The Latest: Dallas police investigate leaked 911 recording

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the release of a 911 recording of the Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Dallas police have launched an internal investigation into how a local television station obtained a recording of the 911 call made by an officer in the moments after she fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home.

On Monday, WFAA aired the recording of Amber Guyger telling a dispatcher that she shot Botham Jean. The broadcaster doesn't say how it obtained the audio from the Sept. 6 call.

Police have repeatedly declined to release the recording, claiming it is exempt from Texas public records law because it is part of an ongoing criminal probe.

Department spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez says the department didn't authorize the release and has opened an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

The department fired Guyger in late September.

___

7:45 a.m.

The former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home told a 911 dispatcher "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times as she waited for emergency responders to arrive.

That's according to a 911 recording obtained by Dallas TV station WFAA . Amber Guyger, who is white, is charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean. She has said she entered Jean's apartment, thinking it was her own, and fatally shot him.

Guyger can be heard apologizing to Jean, who was a 26-year-old native of St. Lucia. She also says: "I'm gonna lose my job."

WFAA hasn't said how it obtained the recording. The Dallas Police Department hasn't responded to Associated Press phone and email messages seeking verification of the recording.