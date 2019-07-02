Texas woman dies in fall while hiking in southeast Alaska

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A Texas woman died in a fall while hiking in southeast Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers say 43-year-old Carrie Pase fell about 500 feet (152 meters) down a slide along the Carlanna Lake Trail north of Ketchikan.

Another hiker found her nonresponsive and performed CPR for about one hour and 20 minutes until emergency responders from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived.

The life-saving measures were not successful and rescue responders carried Pase from the scene.

Her hometown was not listed.