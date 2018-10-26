Texas woman convicted of starving son sentenced to 5 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to five years in prison for the attempted murder of her young son by withholding food and nutrients.

The Tarrant County jury deliberated for days before imposing the sentence for Danita Tutt, who was convicted last week.

Prosecutors have argued that Tutt loved the attention she got from having a sick son so much that she lied about her son's symptoms to doctors, resulting in the boy suffering through procedures.

Child Protective Services removed the boy and his younger brother from their home south of Fort Worth in 2016.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tutt's attorneys asked jurors to give her probation, saying CPS and a family judge allowed her son, now 13, to move back in with her last year.