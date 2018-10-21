Texas troopers to ride some school buses for safety week

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas troopers will be riding in or following some school buses this week in an effort to make sure other drivers are obeying traffic laws related to transporting students.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the effort is part of National School Bus Safety Week, which runs Monday through Friday.

The Texas Education Agency reports more than 43,000 buses transport about 1.6 million children to school each day across the state.

It's illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped and operating a visual signal — either flashing red lights or a stop sign. Violators could face fines of up to $1,250.

DPS figures show Texas troopers, since 2017, have issued 1,394 citations and 685 warnings for passing a stopped school bus.