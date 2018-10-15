  • PHOTOS: Insurance fraud Theodore Wright and Raymond Fosdick float in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 20, 2012, after their Beechcraft 55 crashed off Louisiana. Wright gained some celebrity when he went on NBC's "Today" show to describe the ordeal a month later. Now he must serve five years in prison and repay $1 million for insurance fraud. &gt;&gt;&gt;See celebrities who did not survive airplane crashes ...
    PHOTOS: Insurance fraud

    Theodore Wright and Raymond Fosdick float in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 20, 2012, after their Beechcraft 55 crashed off Louisiana. Wright gained some celebrity when he went on NBC's "Today" show to describe the ordeal a month later. Now he must serve five years in prison and repay $1 million for insurance fraud.

    >>>See celebrities who did not survive airplane crashes ...
    less
    PHOTOS: Insurance fraud

    Theodore Wright and Raymond Fosdick float in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 20, 2012, after their Beechcraft 55 crashed off Louisiana. Wright gained some celebrity when he went on NBC's
    ... more
Image 1 of / 20

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 20
PHOTOS: Insurance fraud

Theodore Wright and Raymond Fosdick float in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 20, 2012, after their Beechcraft 55 crashed off Louisiana. Wright gained some celebrity when he went on NBC's "Today" show to describe the ordeal a month later. Now he must serve five years in prison and repay $1 million for insurance fraud.

>>>See celebrities who did not survive airplane crashes ...
less
PHOTOS: Insurance fraud

Theodore Wright and Raymond Fosdick float in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 20, 2012, after their Beechcraft 55 crashed off Louisiana. Wright gained some celebrity when he went on NBC's
... more

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas pilot who survived a 2012 Gulf of Mexico crash and videotaped his time in the water must serve more than five years in prison and repay nearly $1 million for insurance-related fraud.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday that Theodore Robert Wright III must report to prison Nov. 8.

FAA RECORDS: Pilot has a history of emergency landings

Wright last December pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit arson. He was sentenced Oct. 4 in Tyler. Three co-conspirators received prison or probation for the scam to buy planes, boats and cars, then destroy the vehicles for insurance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Coast Guard rescues two after Gulf crash

Wright in October 2012 appeared on NBC's "Today" show to describe the crash off Louisiana during a flight from Baytown, Texas, to Sarasota, Florida.

He's a native of Port Kent, New York.