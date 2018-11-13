Texas mom, 3 children burned using gasoline to start fire

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Officials say West Texas woman and her three children have been burned in a flash fire while using gasoline in a fireplace for warmth a day after fuel was disconnected to the home.

An Abilene Fire Department statement says the victims were burned around 9 a.m. Tuesday inside the home. The mother and children, whose names and ages weren't released, were transported to an Abilene hospital and were expected to be moved to a burn center in Lubbock.

Their conditions weren't released.

Deputy Fire Marshal Capt. Jeremy Williams says gas to heat the home was shut off Monday. The National Weather Service reports temperatures Tuesday morning in Abilene were in the 20s.

Williams says the family initially used lighter fluid, then switched to gasoline to try to fuel a fire.