Texas man sentenced to prison for Kansas crash that killed 3

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for causing the 2016 crash deaths of a mother and her two children on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 45-year-old Steven Johnson, of Houston, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 14.5 years on the murder count and nearly 3.5 years for each of the involuntary manslaughter counts.

Investigators say Johnson was driving a large box truck that crossed the interstate median on Nov. 15, 2016, hitting a car head-on. The crash killed 26-year-old Jessica Michelle Thompson, 6-year-old Jaydon Allan Thompson and 5-year-old Leah Michelle Thompson.

