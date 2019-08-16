Texas man sentenced to 70 years in prison for branding woman

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after a jury convicted him of felony assault for heating up a belt buckle and using it to brand his girlfriend.

The Parker County District Attorney's Office says 39-year-old David Shawn Minze was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say Minze was tried as a habitual offender because he had six prior felony convictions, including an assault conviction involving the same victim.

Prosecutors say Minze, who goes by Shawn, in December 2018 used a lighter to heat up a western-style belt buckle bearing a large letter "S'' and then branded the woman's body, leaving a scar. The woman also testified that Minze choked her and covered her face with a pillow.

Minze's attorney says he intends to appeal the conviction and sentence.