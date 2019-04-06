Texas man gets prison term for shooting 2 on I-10 in Arizona

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A Texas man who apologized to the victims has been sentenced by an Arizona judge to 7½ in prison for a shooting on Interstate 10.

A Pinal County Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced 37-year-old Clearchus McCreight of El Paso on aggravated assault convictions in the May 10, 2018 incident in which two people were injured when McCreight shot a gun at their vehicle.

McCreight said in court he was sorry for hurting the victims.

He previously told authorities he was protecting himself because he thought a person in the other vehicle pointed a gun, but they said in court they didn't do anything to threaten McCreight.

Defense attorney Ulises Ferragut said McCreight is a military combat veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder that helps explain his actions.