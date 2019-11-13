Texas man arrested after daughter found dead in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man faces murder charges in the death of his 17-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Rio Grande River by a fisherman.

Police say Carissa Ingraham’s body was found Sunday near the three-way intersection of Mexico, Texas and New Mexico. Charges were filed Wednesday against the girl’s father, Ghari Ingraham.

Drownings are not uncommon in this stretch of the Rio Grande, where migrants crossing the border are sometimes swept away by the fast currents in the river and a parallel canal.

But police say that Ghari Ingraham, 39, killed his daughter at their home in El Paso and dumped her body in the water. He later reported her missing.

Ingraham is being held on $750,000 bond. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, according to court