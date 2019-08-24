Texas man accused of fatally shooting boss after being fired

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities allege a 22-year-old suburban Houston man fatally shot his boss after being fired.

Jatraveous Williams remained jailed on Saturday after being charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Leonard John Ruffer.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office alleges Williams shot Ruffer, who owned a floor installation business, after Ruffer fired him. Investigators say Ruffer was shot Friday morning at his home in the Houston suburb of Spring.

The sheriff's office says one of Williams' relatives was driving him to speak with investigators when he pulled out a gun. The relative pulled over to a gas station and called authorities.

After a 90-minute standoff, Williams surrendered to deputies.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Williams.