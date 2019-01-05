Texas lawmaker gives up chairmanship after sexting probe

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a University of Texas graduate student is giving up control of the chamber's powerful Health and Human Services Committee.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Republican Charles Schwertner wrote to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, on Friday and asked to relinquish his chairmanship. Schwertner was re-elected in November.

He wrote: "I have asked not to serve in that capacity this session" to focus on district policy issues and "spend more time with my family." The legislative session begins Tuesday.

The move comes after the university closed an investigation into the matter last month, saying that Schwertner blamed the messages on someone else and wouldn't cooporate.

The messages included a nude photo with the face cropped out.