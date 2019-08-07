Texas governor says 'no red flags' seen in El Paso gunman

Demonstrators hold a banner to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the border city after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump headed to El Paso, after visiting Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday to offer a message of healing and unity, but he will be met by unusual hostility in both places by people who fault his own incendiary words as a contributing cause to the mass shootings. less Demonstrators hold a banner to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the border city after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump headed to El Paso, after ... more Photo: Andres Leighton, AP Photo: Andres Leighton, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Texas governor says 'no red flags' seen in El Paso gunman 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's first calls for action after a gunman in El Paso killed 22 people include cracking down on internet sites used by violent extremists and confronting racism. But the Republican didn't suggest any major gun-control measures.

Abbott says the state must keep weapons away from "deranged killers" but didn't offer specifics. He also told reporters the information he's received suggests there were "no red flags" with the suspected El Paso gunman.

Abbott met with lawmakers from El Paso on Wednesday in the border city. All are Democrats and have unsuccessfully pushed for gun restrictions in Texas, where three mass shootings since 2017 have killed more than 50 people.

The meeting happened as President Donald Trump was on his way to El Paso.