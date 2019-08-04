Texas firefighters discover body of man in Austin lake

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are working to identify the body of a man that has been discovered in an Austin lake.

Police say firefighters found the body face-down on Sunday morning in Lady Bird Lake, located in downtown Austin. The body was located near the Seaholm Power Plant.

Authorities were planning to launch a boat into the lake to retrieve the body. Police say the incident is not being investigated as a suspicious death and that there was no danger to the public.

Officials from the state medical examiner's office were at the scene to assist in the investigation. The man's identity and cause of death was not immediately known.