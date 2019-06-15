Texas event marks birthdays of George HW Bush, wife Barbara

Robert Duncan, chairman, board of governors, United States Postal Service, left, and Pierce Bush, grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, unveil the Forever Stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. The first-day-of-issue ceremony coincides with Bush's birthday. The Forever Stamp features a portrait of the 41st president painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A crowd has gathered at the George H.W. Bush presidential center at Texas A&M University as part of a birthday celebration for the 41st president and his wife Barbara.

Members of the Bush family gathered Saturday to lay a wreath at the couple's gravesite. George Bush enjoyed skydiving and 12 of the couple's grandchildren were scheduled to skydive later along with military veterans.

Bush's birthday was June 12, 1924, and his wife's was June 8, 1925. Barbara Bush died in April 2018 and George Bush died Nov. 30.

Saturday's gathering followed an event Wednesday when friends and family of the former president recalled his prolific letter writing and marked the first day of issue for a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring him.