Texas deputy dies after vehicle overturns in floodwaters

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area sheriff's deputy has died after floodwaters filled her patrol vehicle that had veered off a road and overturned.

It's not clear what caused the Waller County deputy's vehicle to leave the road Wednesday. Another deputy and bystanders tried to pull her to safety but were unable to reach her before water rushed into the vehicle.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was declared dead at a hospital.

Sheriff Glenn Smith said in a Facebook post that "Words will never express" what his office is going through.

Storms Wednesday evening brought heavy rain and strong winds and prompted tornado warnings in the greater Houston area.