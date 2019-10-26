https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Texas-county-jail-inmate-dies-after-saying-not-14564720.php
Texas county jail inmate dies after saying not feeling well
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A county jail inmate in southeastern Texas has died after complaining while in the jail infirmary of not feeling well.
Jefferson County jail officials say in a news release that 45-year-old Christopher Lee of Beaumont died Friday while being taken to a hospital in the city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) east of Houston.
Jail officials say Lee was in the medical unit because of an undisclosed pre-existing medical condition. Officials say Lee had been arrested Thursday for a probation violation.
The statement said Texas Rangers will investigate the death.
