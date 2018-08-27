Texas Gov. Abbott, challenger Lupe Valdez closer to debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez appear closer to having at least one debate before the November election.

Valdez said Monday she had agreed to Sept. 28 debate in Austin that the governor had already accepted. The date is on a Friday night, when many Texans will be focused on high school football.

Valdez is the former sheriff of Dallas County and is a heavy underdog against Abbott, who's seeking a second term.

Texas voters are likely to see few debates before Election Day. Other top Texas Republican incumbents have rebuffed debate invitations, and in the highest-profile race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke, both sides have yet to find agreement.

Four years ago, Abbott debated Democratic opponent Wendy Davis twice.