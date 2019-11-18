Texas A&M marks 20 years since bonfire collapse killed 12

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — More than 1,000 people have attended a memorial to honor the 12 people who died when a tower of logs collapsed at Texas A&M University 20 years ago.

The Eagle reports that the ceremony Monday at the university’s Bonfire Memorial featured performances of “Spirit of Aggieland,” “Amazing Grace” and “The Aggie War Hymn.”

Eleven university students and one former student died on Nov. 18, 1999, when a 40-foot bonfire structure holding about 5,000 logs collapsed. Twenty-seven other students were injured.

Janice Kerlee, the mother of a student who died, said those who died were “extraordinary young people” known for their smiles and love for people.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young says he hopes Monday’s ceremony brings solace to the loved ones of those who died.