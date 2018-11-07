TX-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR ORourke Cruz Dikeman Anderson 22 1 2,188 7,176 52 Andrews 5 1 380 2,158 8 Angelina 43 1 4,672 13,331 93 Aransas 4 4 2,229 6,648 55 Archer 12 12 376 3,208 18 Armstrong 9 0 0 0 0 Atascosa 22 1 2,410 5,272 60 Austin 16 1 1,183 5,147 36 Bailey 5 1 188 712 3 Bandera 10 1 1,202 5,356 42 Bastrop 22 1 9,180 10,823 166 Baylor 5 5 156 1,070 9 Bee 11 0 0 0 0 Bell 49 1 25,967 32,437 370 Bexar 753 94 252,812 174,873 3,439 Blanco 7 1 1,128 2,878 33 Borden 8 1 10 167 0 Bosque 11 5 784 3,449 29 Bowie 33 0 0 0 0 Brazoria 27 1 35,315 52,855 532 Brazos 27 1 18,654 24,192 290 Brewster 9 1 1,596 1,456 40 Briscoe 6 6 69 563 2 Brooks 10 1 739 286 0 Brown 19 0 0 0 0 Burleson 14 13 1,425 5,077 45 Burnet 20 1 3,065 9,791 106 Caldwell 32 1 3,477 4,340 53 Calhoun 17 1 1,236 2,509 17 Callahan 5 1 310 2,575 22 Cameron 103 18 33,393 19,815 385 Camp 5 1 635 1,980 13 Carson 9 3 174 1,405 18 Cass 20 1 1,065 4,454 22 Castro 9 0 0 0 0 Chambers 15 0 0 0 0 Cherokee 25 1 2,082 7,824 55 Childress 5 0 0 0 0 Clay 17 1 273 1,486 12 Cochran 6 6 140 541 5 Coke 5 5 137 1,146 10 Coleman 6 6 351 2,758 16 Collin 69 1 132,895 153,219 1,884 Collnswrth 8 0 0 0 0 Colorado 12 1 1,020 3,565 12 Comal 29 11 14,775 37,944 441 Comanche 15 1 491 2,398 19 Concho 8 0 0 0 0 Cooke 29 0 0 0 0 Coryell 17 9 5,052 10,617 169 Cottle 5 5 97 458 2 Crane 5 5 213 836 6 Crockett 5 0 0 0 0 Crosby 5 5 436 978 7 Culberson 6 0 0 0 0 Dallam 7 7 139 969 6 Dallas 847 50 353,329 179,931 3,061 Dawson 10 6 436 1,627 5 DeafSmith 4 4 1,065 2,677 28 Delta 8 1 199 879 10 Denton 180 1 103,374 126,143 1,467 DeWitt 11 1 631 3,087 12 Dickens 7 7 113 635 6 Dimmit 8 1 1,064 473 6 Donley 7 1 96 694 6 Duval 9 1 1,605 611 6 Eastland 10 1 490 3,302 11 Ector 27 1 5,848 15,023 140 Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 Ellis 50 0 0 0 0 ElPaso 192 1 101,761 34,358 672 Erath 22 1 1,666 6,789 41 Falls 14 1 702 1,476 8 Fannin 17 1 1,223 4,824 28 Fayette 27 0 0 0 0 Fisher 5 2 230 810 13 Floyd 3 0 0 0 0 Foard 5 0 0 0 0 FortBend 80 1 108,714 88,189 1,008 Franklin 9 0 0 0 0 Freestone 16 1 401 1,608 12 Frio 10 0 0 0 0 Gaines 5 4 513 3,317 19 Galveston 36 0 0 0 0 Garza 7 1 117 682 4 Gillespie 14 1 1,881 6,653 47 Glasscock 5 2 24 354 3 Goliad 10 0 0 0 0 Gonzales 16 0 0 0 0 Gray 8 7 613 5,240 40 Grayson 24 1 7,873 22,097 183 Gregg 22 1 7,798 18,466 129 Grimes 15 0 0 0 0 Guadalupe 35 1 14,322 25,419 327 Hale 31 0 0 0 0 Hall 8 8 161 807 3 Hamilton 12 1 306 1,762 11 Hansford 9 1 54 813 11 Hardeman 5 0 0 0 0 Hardin 19 0 0 0 0 Harris 1,013 1 479,138 356,454 4,455 Harrison 27 1 2,437 11,305 23 Hartley 7 1 77 807 2 Haskell 11 0 0 0 0 Hays 50 1 35,994 26,485 538 Hemphill 9 1 94 641 4 Henderson 27 10 4,253 16,630 140 Hidalgo 75 1 76,985 34,661 568 Hill 23 0 0 0 0 Hockley 15 1 623 3,025 14 Hood 11 1 2,888 12,830 95 Hopkins 13 1 1,556 5,996 28 Houston 22 0 0 0 0 Howard 7 0 0 0 0 Hudspeth 5 0 0 0 0 Hunt 35 1 4,069 11,749 85 Hutchinson 9 1 397 3,600 13 Irion 5 0 0 0 0 Jack 7 7 295 2,497 19 Jackson 10 0 0 0 0 Jasper 21 0 0 0 0 JeffDavis 6 1 334 533 14 Jefferson 40 1 28,527 29,385 252 JimHogg 6 6 1,060 409 8 JimWells 22 0 0 0 0 Johnson 37 1 8,867 29,517 260 Jones 11 0 0 0 0 Karnes 16 0 0 0 0 Kaufman 30 15 9,412 21,601 217 Kendall 12 4 3,814 13,345 132 Kenedy 7 7 77 100 3 Kent 7 1 31 179 5 Kerr 21 4 4,283 14,145 134 Kimble 8 8 195 1,493 14 King 5 0 0 0 0 Kinney 5 0 0 0 0 Kleberg 18 1 2,897 2,670 36 Knox 7 1 64 264 0 Lamar 32 0 0 0 0 Lamb 13 0 0 0 0 Lampasas 6 1 1,052 4,005 41 LaSalle 7 7 813 673 3 LaVaca 20 1 561 3,695 12 Lee 9 1 717 2,519 16 Leon 18 1 390 2,962 9 Liberty 31 16 3,508 13,727 92 Limestone 22 20 1,519 4,908 30 Lipscomb 8 8 116 941 9 LiveOak 15 6 459 2,135 13 Llano 10 1 1,673 6,233 45 Loving 5 1 4 26 0 Lubbock 38 1 23,960 47,184 454 Lynn 12 1 116 578 1 Madison 7 1 454 2,120 10 Marion 11 11 1,012 2,443 31 Martin 7 7 243 1,297 14 Mason 5 5 402 1,560 5 Matagorda 18 1 1,866 4,802 43 Maverick 14 1 5,182 1,945 64 McCulloch 10 1 285 1,544 12 McLennan 34 1 19,211 30,820 293 McMullen 5 5 41 387 2 Medina 8 0 0 0 0 Menard 7 1 92 431 4 Midland 21 1 6,512 24,566 202 Milam 9 1 1,242 4,067 39 Mills 8 2 188 1,421 10 Mitchell 7 1 177 946 2 Montague 11 0 0 0 0 Montgomery 97 1 35,759 100,614 773 Moore 8 4 661 2,654 21 Morris 9 0 0 0 0 Motley 7 7 41 483 4 Nacgdch 26 1 5,665 9,207 75 Navarro 21 0 0 0 0 Newton 23 0 0 0 0 Nolan 10 1 468 1,579 16 Nueces 128 21 38,048 37,350 496 Ochiltree 5 5 229 2,158 25 Oldham 8 0 0 0 0 Orange 35 1 3,487 15,092 66 PaloPinto 14 1 1,212 4,749 23 Panola 19 1 813 4,146 12 Parker 39 1 7,353 32,971 291 Parmer 10 1 72 683 2 Pecos 10 1 882 1,514 11 Polk 21 0 0 0 0 Potter 17 1 4,715 11,139 106 Presidio 2 1 769 259 5 Rains 9 1 386 2,342 9 Randall 14 1 6,994 29,238 210 Reagan 5 5 136 692 6 Real 6 1 77 366 1 RedRiver 20 1 525 1,757 4 Reeves 11 0 0 0 0 Refugio 11 1 424 981 5 Roberts 5 5 19 441 0 Robertson 16 16 1,942 4,292 31 Rockwall 17 1 8,292 19,578 164 Runnels 11 0 0 0 0 Rusk 13 1 2,153 7,707 40 Sabine 9 9 495 3,442 15 SanAugust 12 0 0 0 0 SanJacint 11 1 1,096 5,097 24 SanPatric 26 5 5,155 8,802 71 SanSaba 4 0 0 0 0 Schleicher 5 0 0 0 0 Scurry 12 1 386 2,448 5 Shackelfrd 8 0 0 0 0 Shelby 15 15 1,521 6,005 32 Sherman 8 0 0 0 0 Smith 35 1 16,005 39,888 241 Somervell 5 1 442 2,208 14 Starr 11 0 0 0 0 Stephens 9 9 324 2,627 13 Sterling 4 0 0 0 0 Stonewall 5 5 112 497 5 Sutton 5 5 265 933 7 Swisher 5 1 228 933 6 Tarrant 705 1 227,060 232,269 2,976 Taylor 21 1 7,363 21,468 195 Terrell 5 1 109 250 2 Terry 8 0 0 0 0 Throckmrtn 5 5 77 617 9 Titus 20 1 1,165 3,409 25 Tm Grn 20 0 0 0 0 Travis 159 1 281,559 88,816 2,846 Trinity 21 0 0 0 0 Tyler 18 1 637 3,256 21 Upshur 17 1 1,478 6,963 39 Upton 7 0 0 0 0 Uvalde 15 10 3,120 3,826 47 ValVerde 18 1 4,228 3,863 70 VanZandt 18 13 2,166 12,898 95 Victoria 36 14 6,043 14,434 96 Walker 17 7 4,006 7,312 73 Waller 21 0 0 0 0 Ward 9 1 442 1,297 14 Washington 22 7 2,566 8,493 76 Webb 69 1 23,573 9,046 243 Wharton 9 1 2,172 6,126 25 Wheeler 11 11 125 1,679 6 Wichita 62 0 0 0 0 Wilbarger 6 0 0 0 0 Willacy 11 0 0 0 0 Williamson 60 1 82,499 76,710 559 Wilson 17 1 2,795 7,610 55 Winkler 6 0 0 0 0 Wise 26 1 2,714 13,569 109 Wood 14 1 1,707 9,332 62 Yoakum 7 7 335 1,558 10 Young 9 9 818 5,531 41 Zapata 8 0 0 0 0 Zavala 7 0 0 0 0 Totals 7,949 770 2,826,798 2,862,948 34,957

AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:48