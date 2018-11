TX-House-32-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for U.S. House District 32.

TP PR Allred Sessions Baker Collin 69 69 8,456 10,978 472 Dallas 216 216 134,429 114,622 4,952 Totals 285 285 142,885 125,600 5,424

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:33