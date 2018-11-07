By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for U.S. House District 23.

TP PR OrtizJns Hurd Corvalan
Bexar 122 122 50,159 54,957 2,247
Brewster 9 9 2,039 1,928 92
Crane 5 5 234 787 24
Crockett 5 5 333 903 22
Culberson 6 6 461 282 27
Dimmit 8 8 2,020 787 56
Edwards 4 4 144 600 11
ElPaso 19 19 13,925 3,358 438
Frio 10 10 1,974 1,580 81
Hudspeth 5 5 383 466 26
JeffDavis 6 6 447 706 20
Kinney 5 5 337 820 32
LaSalle 6 6 696 571 14
Loving 5 5 11 44 0
Maverick 14 14 7,413 2,880 298
Medina 8 8 4,201 11,670 254
Pecos 10 10 1,307 2,141 52
Presidio 2 2 1,196 431 26
Reagan 5 5 150 674 5
Reeves 11 11 1,311 1,010 49
Schleicher 5 5 194 730 24
Sutton 5 5 240 953 6
Terrell 5 5 170 275 14
Upton 7 7 177 812 17
Uvalde 15 15 3,310 4,381 185
ValVerde 18 18 5,503 5,458 271
Ward 9 9 828 2,032 42
Winkler 6 6 322 1,110 16
Zavala 7 7 2,268 557 53
Totals 342 342 101,753 102,903 4,402

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:28