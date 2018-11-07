TX-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for Governor.

TP PR Valdez Abbott Tippetts Anderson 22 22 2,849 11,710 149 Andrews 5 5 687 3,400 38 Angelina 43 43 6,401 19,689 243 Aransas 4 4 1,782 7,044 106 Archer 12 12 323 3,259 28 Armstrong 9 9 59 822 14 Atascosa 22 22 3,649 8,345 157 Austin 16 16 1,894 8,988 123 Bailey 5 5 348 1,239 17 Bandera 10 10 1,600 7,866 120 Bastrop 22 22 10,392 16,332 640 Baylor 5 5 129 1,090 15 Bee 11 11 2,259 4,827 90 Bell 49 49 33,612 50,992 1,434 Bexar 753 753 283,755 249,781 9,791 Blanco 7 7 1,349 4,327 115 Borden 8 8 17 321 1 Bosque 11 11 1,095 5,929 106 Bowie 33 33 7,336 20,625 281 Brazoria 27 27 39,395 70,139 1,633 Brazos 27 27 23,189 39,141 1,369 Brewster 9 9 1,930 2,022 96 Briscoe 6 6 58 556 9 Brooks 10 10 1,198 658 12 Brown 19 19 1,457 10,635 142 Burleson 14 14 1,275 5,252 68 Burnet 20 20 3,692 14,423 340 Caldwell 32 32 4,496 6,706 223 Calhoun 17 17 1,627 4,409 82 Callahan 5 5 484 4,465 54 Cameron 103 103 41,885 34,334 1,109 Camp 5 5 1,027 2,816 41 Carson 9 9 207 2,202 36 Cass 20 20 1,880 8,305 76 Castro 9 9 371 1,226 18 Chambers 15 15 2,457 12,492 203 Cherokee 25 25 2,932 11,933 153 Childress 5 5 204 1,545 13 Clay 17 17 449 3,805 30 Cochran 6 6 122 550 7 Coke 5 5 116 1,185 15 Coleman 6 6 328 2,773 28 Collin 69 69 138,450 207,213 6,431 Collnswrth 8 8 101 827 11 Colorado 12 12 896 3,663 30 Comal 29 29 14,076 46,471 1,012 Comanche 15 15 657 3,906 50 Concho 8 8 145 822 13 Cooke 29 29 2,049 12,284 163 Coryell 17 17 4,379 11,272 256 Cottle 5 5 88 478 3 Crane 5 5 197 842 8 Crockett 5 5 333 920 14 Crosby 5 5 391 1,005 20 Culberson 6 6 422 321 11 Dallam 7 7 129 984 8 Dallas 847 847 422,653 282,520 14,966 Dawson 10 10 802 2,288 30 DeafSmith 4 4 955 2,785 28 Delta 8 8 301 1,605 29 Denton 180 180 113,494 174,204 6,184 DeWitt 11 11 942 5,115 62 Dickens 7 7 96 656 6 Dimmit 8 8 1,787 1,041 22 Donley 7 7 134 1,129 20 Duval 9 9 2,456 1,477 22 Eastland 10 10 704 5,430 57 Ector 27 27 8,191 21,898 408 Edwards 4 4 100 634 7 Ellis 50 50 15,844 43,598 973 ElPaso 192 192 132,353 61,963 3,654 Erath 22 22 2,071 10,337 167 Falls 14 14 1,282 3,328 39 Fannin 17 17 1,766 8,844 131 Fayette 27 27 1,772 8,566 107 Fisher 5 5 310 1,161 17 Floyd 3 3 399 1,364 17 Foard 5 5 101 331 4 FortBend 80 80 124,879 125,599 3,610 Franklin 9 9 537 3,350 58 Freestone 16 16 1,140 5,322 59 Frio 10 10 1,728 1,832 51 Gaines 5 5 475 3,305 53 Galveston 36 36 38,236 70,807 1,970 Garza 7 7 184 1,078 13 Gillespie 14 14 2,020 10,331 164 Glasscock 5 5 36 515 2 Goliad 10 10 616 2,395 48 Gonzales 16 16 1,170 4,391 52 Gray 8 8 550 5,323 67 Grayson 24 24 9,833 32,477 607 Gregg 22 22 9,915 25,439 408 Grimes 15 15 1,855 6,674 102 Guadalupe 35 35 17,202 36,230 853 Hale 31 31 1,721 5,521 114 Hall 8 8 142 815 7 Hamilton 12 12 365 2,705 26 Hansford 9 9 120 1,548 25 Hardeman 5 5 154 997 6 Hardin 19 19 2,325 17,510 155 Harris 1,013 1,013 622,932 556,405 17,959 Harrison 27 27 5,530 16,706 256 Hartley 7 7 125 1,491 7 Haskell 11 11 267 1,385 14 Hays 50 50 39,285 37,731 2,138 Hemphill 9 9 152 1,190 14 Henderson 27 27 4,614 21,748 305 Hidalgo 75 75 93,771 55,340 1,667 Hill 23 23 2,045 9,242 116 Hockley 15 15 1,027 4,946 95 Hood 11 11 3,760 20,848 310 Hopkins 13 13 2,216 9,525 129 Houston 22 22 1,636 5,643 50 Howard 7 7 1,546 5,730 92 Hudspeth 5 5 332 535 13 Hunt 35 35 5,940 22,055 387 Hutchinson 9 9 685 5,871 79 Irion 5 5 87 638 9 Jack 7 7 245 2,538 26 Jackson 10 10 714 4,013 27 Jasper 21 21 1,986 9,701 85 JeffDavis 6 6 407 719 39 Jefferson 40 40 34,451 38,958 750 JimHogg 6 6 938 508 8 JimWells 22 22 4,606 5,082 77 Johnson 37 37 10,090 41,453 774 Jones 11 11 755 4,159 57 Karnes 16 16 1,052 3,017 46 Kaufman 30 30 10,313 27,464 590 Kendall 12 12 3,370 16,058 286 Kenedy 7 7 57 111 3 Kent 7 7 34 299 4 Kerr 21 21 4,241 17,523 297 Kimble 8 8 161 1,527 23 King 5 5 6 119 1 Kinney 5 5 289 884 11 Kleberg 18 18 3,612 4,818 99 Knox 7 7 217 866 11 Lamar 32 32 3,216 13,079 200 Lamb 13 13 667 3,126 30 Lampasas 6 6 1,336 6,051 100 LaSalle 7 7 725 728 7 LaVaca 20 20 829 6,856 45 Lee 9 9 1,125 4,638 56 Leon 18 18 751 5,778 51 Liberty 31 31 3,798 16,497 202 Limestone 22 22 1,527 5,309 52 Lipscomb 8 8 109 946 8 LiveOak 15 15 471 2,944 28 Llano 10 10 1,739 8,218 133 Loving 5 5 9 46 0 Lubbock 38 38 27,192 61,696 2,131 Lynn 12 12 302 1,379 14 Madison 7 7 721 3,080 28 Marion 11 11 934 2,547 33 Martin 7 7 229 1,303 14 Mason 5 5 333 1,605 21 Matagorda 18 18 2,667 7,698 106 Maverick 14 14 6,939 3,493 126 McCulloch 10 10 368 2,274 33 McLennan 34 34 24,716 49,174 1,078 McMullen 5 5 33 395 1 Medina 8 8 3,957 12,046 166 Menard 7 7 128 644 4 Midland 21 21 7,544 32,292 669 Milam 9 9 1,782 6,061 115 Mills 8 8 206 1,789 18 Mitchell 7 7 298 1,594 14 Montague 11 11 765 6,560 80 Montgomery 97 97 42,930 144,490 2,599 Moore 8 8 747 3,264 40 Morris 9 9 1,213 3,127 50 Motley 7 7 34 488 4 Nacgdch 26 26 6,835 14,399 264 Navarro 21 21 3,407 10,810 178 Newton 23 23 870 3,771 29 Nolan 10 10 806 3,196 51 Nueces 128 128 39,614 52,827 1,311 Ochiltree 5 5 212 2,166 26 Oldham 8 8 62 742 5 Orange 35 35 4,342 21,716 214 PaloPinto 14 14 1,512 7,752 90 Panola 19 19 1,494 7,182 61 Parker 39 39 8,074 45,902 744 Parmer 10 10 352 1,679 14 Pecos 10 10 1,165 2,294 37 Polk 21 21 3,359 13,068 218 Potter 17 17 6,652 17,238 386 Presidio 2 2 1,149 465 30 Rains 9 9 491 3,514 30 Randall 14 14 7,829 38,838 699 Reagan 5 5 127 697 12 Real 6 6 213 1,341 12 RedRiver 20 20 904 3,470 26 Reeves 11 11 1,123 1,204 24 Refugio 11 11 751 1,725 19 Roberts 5 5 16 448 5 Robertson 16 16 1,753 4,445 52 Rockwall 17 17 9,393 28,556 622 Runnels 11 11 345 2,885 28 Rusk 13 13 3,233 12,862 147 Sabine 9 9 456 3,473 23 SanAugust 12 12 684 2,291 19 SanJacint 11 11 1,526 7,710 84 SanPatric 26 26 5,823 12,158 200 SanSaba 4 4 211 1,835 13 Schleicher 5 5 187 758 12 Scurry 12 12 576 3,747 41 Shackelfrd 8 8 87 1,190 8 Shelby 15 15 1,366 6,129 44 Sherman 8 8 73 700 42 Smith 35 35 20,487 55,475 896 Somervell 5 5 499 3,142 42 Starr 11 11 6,941 3,210 95 Stephens 9 9 291 2,649 24 Sterling 4 4 39 445 4 Stonewall 5 5 96 503 11 Sutton 5 5 248 938 12 Swisher 5 5 368 1,489 26 Tarrant 705 705 272,985 339,774 11,647 Taylor 21 21 8,843 31,087 671 Terrell 5 5 136 316 11 Terry 8 8 551 2,220 29 Throckmrtn 5 5 63 625 9 Titus 20 20 2,010 5,828 96 Tm Grn 20 20 8,314 25,705 486 Travis 159 159 318,120 145,105 13,311 Trinity 21 21 835 4,293 41 Tyler 18 18 965 6,033 67 Upshur 17 17 2,175 11,625 193 Upton 7 7 148 859 8 Uvalde 15 15 3,054 4,747 80 ValVerde 18 18 5,205 5,938 128 VanZandt 18 18 2,148 15,606 190 Victoria 36 36 7,238 19,588 303 Walker 17 17 5,311 12,179 266 Waller 21 21 5,774 10,616 168 Ward 9 9 689 2,198 34 Washington 22 22 2,725 10,526 208 Webb 69 69 32,044 16,286 569 Wharton 9 9 3,327 9,470 107 Wheeler 11 11 126 1,682 13 Wichita 62 62 8,594 24,787 489 Wilbarger 6 6 685 2,721 50 Willacy 11 11 2,257 1,931 38 Williamson 60 59 88,697 110,879 5,253 Wilson 17 17 3,796 13,700 199 Winkler 6 6 284 1,150 19 Wise 26 26 3,182 19,621 302 Wood 14 14 2,313 14,360 149 Yoakum 7 7 303 1,558 32 Young 9 9 724 5,567 87 Zapata 8 8 1,290 859 15 Zavala 7 7 2,080 747 20 Totals 7,949 7,948 3,523,210 4,634,885 139,983

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:18