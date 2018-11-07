https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/TX-Gov-Cnty-13367134.php
TX-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
race for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Valdez
|Abbott
|Tippetts
|Anderson
|22
|1
|1,926
|7,424
|85
|Andrews
|5
|5
|687
|3,400
|38
|Angelina
|43
|37
|6,172
|18,767
|228
|Aransas
|4
|4
|1,782
|7,044
|106
|Archer
|12
|12
|323
|3,259
|28
|Armstrong
|9
|9
|59
|822
|14
|Atascosa
|22
|1
|2,084
|5,550
|92
|Austin
|16
|1
|1,020
|5,269
|68
|Bailey
|5
|5
|348
|1,239
|17
|Bandera
|10
|10
|1,600
|7,866
|120
|Bastrop
|22
|22
|10,392
|16,332
|640
|Baylor
|5
|5
|129
|1,090
|15
|Bee
|11
|11
|2,259
|4,827
|90
|Bell
|49
|1
|23,175
|34,689
|831
|Bexar
|753
|457
|255,517
|228,564
|8,636
|Blanco
|7
|1
|998
|2,966
|62
|Borden
|8
|8
|17
|321
|1
|Bosque
|11
|10
|864
|4,972
|82
|Bowie
|33
|1
|4,200
|10,071
|109
|Brazoria
|27
|8
|32,040
|58,348
|1,228
|Brazos
|27
|1
|16,067
|26,084
|763
|Brewster
|9
|1
|1,456
|1,548
|67
|Briscoe
|6
|6
|58
|556
|9
|Brooks
|10
|1
|662
|338
|2
|Brown
|19
|19
|1,457
|10,635
|142
|Burleson
|14
|14
|1,275
|5,252
|68
|Burnet
|20
|20
|3,692
|14,423
|340
|Caldwell
|32
|32
|4,496
|6,706
|223
|Calhoun
|17
|17
|1,627
|4,409
|82
|Callahan
|5
|4
|441
|4,114
|53
|Cameron
|103
|82
|36,986
|30,348
|1,003
|Camp
|5
|5
|1,027
|2,816
|41
|Carson
|9
|9
|207
|2,202
|36
|Cass
|20
|19
|1,880
|8,305
|76
|Castro
|9
|3
|371
|1,226
|18
|Chambers
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cherokee
|25
|1
|1,944
|7,985
|88
|Childress
|5
|5
|204
|1,545
|13
|Clay
|17
|17
|449
|3,805
|30
|Cochran
|6
|6
|122
|550
|7
|Coke
|5
|5
|116
|1,185
|15
|Coleman
|6
|6
|328
|2,773
|28
|Collin
|69
|19
|116,683
|175,816
|4,996
|Collnswrth
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|12
|1
|896
|3,663
|30
|Comal
|29
|29
|14,076
|46,471
|1,012
|Comanche
|15
|13
|657
|3,906
|50
|Concho
|8
|8
|145
|822
|13
|Cooke
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coryell
|17
|9
|4,379
|11,272
|256
|Cottle
|5
|5
|88
|478
|3
|Crane
|5
|5
|197
|842
|8
|Crockett
|5
|5
|333
|920
|14
|Crosby
|5
|5
|391
|1,005
|20
|Culberson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallam
|7
|7
|129
|984
|8
|Dallas
|847
|489
|366,440
|246,122
|12,621
|Dawson
|10
|10
|802
|2,288
|30
|DeafSmith
|4
|4
|955
|2,785
|28
|Delta
|8
|8
|301
|1,605
|29
|Denton
|180
|107
|102,290
|160,249
|5,437
|DeWitt
|11
|11
|942
|5,115
|62
|Dickens
|7
|7
|96
|656
|6
|Dimmit
|8
|8
|1,787
|1,041
|22
|Donley
|7
|7
|134
|1,129
|20
|Duval
|9
|1
|1,466
|660
|13
|Eastland
|10
|10
|704
|5,430
|57
|Ector
|27
|27
|8,191
|21,898
|408
|Edwards
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|50
|50
|15,844
|43,598
|973
|ElPaso
|192
|192
|96,345
|43,708
|2,488
|Erath
|22
|22
|2,071
|10,337
|167
|Falls
|14
|1
|631
|1,535
|22
|Fannin
|17
|1
|1,044
|4,979
|60
|Fayette
|27
|1
|1,119
|5,134
|53
|Fisher
|5
|5
|310
|1,161
|17
|Floyd
|3
|2
|399
|1,364
|17
|Foard
|5
|5
|101
|331
|4
|FortBend
|80
|30
|100,932
|104,091
|2,719
|Franklin
|9
|9
|537
|3,350
|58
|Freestone
|16
|1
|365
|1,630
|13
|Frio
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaines
|5
|5
|475
|3,305
|53
|Galveston
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|7
|7
|184
|1,078
|13
|Gillespie
|14
|14
|2,020
|10,331
|164
|Glasscock
|5
|5
|36
|515
|2
|Goliad
|10
|9
|616
|2,395
|48
|Gonzales
|16
|1
|718
|3,066
|31
|Gray
|8
|8
|550
|5,323
|67
|Grayson
|24
|1
|7,089
|22,629
|359
|Gregg
|22
|22
|9,915
|25,439
|408
|Grimes
|15
|15
|1,855
|6,674
|102
|Guadalupe
|35
|18
|14,463
|31,057
|690
|Hale
|31
|31
|1,721
|5,521
|114
|Hall
|8
|8
|142
|815
|7
|Hamilton
|12
|12
|365
|2,705
|26
|Hansford
|9
|9
|120
|1,548
|25
|Hardeman
|5
|5
|154
|997
|6
|Hardin
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|1,013
|465
|516,580
|472,582
|14,307
|Harrison
|27
|27
|5,530
|16,706
|256
|Hartley
|7
|7
|125
|1,491
|7
|Haskell
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hays
|50
|1
|31,571
|29,835
|1,500
|Hemphill
|9
|1
|90
|634
|10
|Henderson
|27
|27
|4,614
|21,748
|305
|Hidalgo
|75
|39
|78,734
|46,451
|1,381
|Hill
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hockley
|15
|15
|1,027
|4,946
|95
|Hood
|11
|11
|3,760
|20,848
|310
|Hopkins
|13
|13
|2,216
|9,525
|129
|Houston
|22
|1
|981
|3,538
|37
|Howard
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudspeth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunt
|35
|25
|5,160
|18,383
|322
|Hutchinson
|9
|9
|685
|5,871
|79
|Irion
|5
|5
|87
|638
|9
|Jack
|7
|7
|245
|2,538
|26
|Jackson
|10
|10
|714
|4,013
|27
|Jasper
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JeffDavis
|6
|6
|407
|719
|39
|Jefferson
|40
|40
|34,451
|38,958
|750
|JimHogg
|6
|6
|938
|508
|8
|JimWells
|22
|1
|2,232
|2,658
|30
|Johnson
|37
|8
|7,886
|33,143
|553
|Jones
|11
|11
|755
|4,159
|57
|Karnes
|16
|16
|1,052
|3,017
|46
|Kaufman
|30
|30
|10,313
|27,464
|590
|Kendall
|12
|12
|3,370
|16,058
|286
|Kenedy
|7
|7
|57
|111
|3
|Kent
|7
|7
|34
|299
|4
|Kerr
|21
|4
|3,575
|14,713
|208
|Kimble
|8
|8
|161
|1,527
|23
|King
|5
|5
|6
|119
|1
|Kinney
|5
|5
|289
|884
|11
|Kleberg
|18
|18
|3,612
|4,818
|99
|Knox
|7
|1
|61
|266
|2
|Lamar
|32
|32
|3,216
|13,079
|200
|Lamb
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lampasas
|6
|6
|1,336
|6,051
|100
|LaSalle
|7
|7
|725
|728
|7
|LaVaca
|20
|20
|829
|6,856
|45
|Lee
|9
|9
|1,125
|4,638
|56
|Leon
|18
|18
|751
|5,778
|51
|Liberty
|31
|29
|3,761
|16,157
|196
|Limestone
|22
|22
|1,527
|5,309
|52
|Lipscomb
|8
|8
|109
|946
|8
|LiveOak
|15
|6
|389
|2,194
|20
|Llano
|10
|10
|1,739
|8,218
|133
|Loving
|5
|5
|9
|46
|0
|Lubbock
|38
|1
|20,626
|49,150
|1,530
|Lynn
|12
|12
|302
|1,379
|14
|Madison
|7
|7
|721
|3,080
|28
|Marion
|11
|11
|934
|2,547
|33
|Martin
|7
|7
|229
|1,303
|14
|Mason
|5
|5
|333
|1,605
|21
|Matagorda
|18
|18
|2,667
|7,698
|106
|Maverick
|14
|1
|4,686
|2,263
|84
|McCulloch
|10
|10
|368
|2,274
|33
|McLennan
|34
|31
|24,040
|48,545
|1,057
|McMullen
|5
|5
|33
|395
|1
|Medina
|8
|1
|2,409
|8,954
|106
|Menard
|7
|7
|128
|644
|4
|Midland
|21
|20
|7,544
|32,292
|669
|Milam
|9
|9
|1,782
|6,061
|115
|Mills
|8
|8
|206
|1,789
|18
|Mitchell
|7
|1
|168
|943
|10
|Montague
|11
|11
|765
|6,560
|80
|Montgomery
|97
|36
|34,391
|118,324
|1,912
|Moore
|8
|8
|747
|3,264
|40
|Morris
|9
|9
|1,213
|3,127
|50
|Motley
|7
|7
|34
|488
|4
|Nacgdch
|26
|1
|5,092
|9,613
|169
|Navarro
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newton
|23
|23
|870
|3,771
|29
|Nolan
|10
|10
|806
|3,196
|51
|Nueces
|128
|82
|39,256
|52,353
|1,293
|Ochiltree
|5
|5
|212
|2,166
|26
|Oldham
|8
|8
|62
|742
|5
|Orange
|35
|10
|3,589
|16,267
|152
|PaloPinto
|14
|14
|1,512
|7,752
|90
|Panola
|19
|19
|1,494
|7,182
|61
|Parker
|39
|39
|8,074
|45,902
|744
|Parmer
|10
|10
|352
|1,679
|14
|Pecos
|10
|10
|1,165
|2,294
|37
|Polk
|21
|21
|3,359
|13,068
|218
|Potter
|17
|17
|6,652
|17,238
|386
|Presidio
|2
|2
|1,149
|465
|30
|Rains
|9
|9
|491
|3,514
|30
|Randall
|14
|14
|7,829
|38,838
|699
|Reagan
|5
|5
|127
|697
|12
|Real
|6
|6
|213
|1,341
|12
|RedRiver
|20
|1
|492
|1,779
|7
|Reeves
|11
|1
|649
|681
|11
|Refugio
|11
|11
|751
|1,725
|19
|Roberts
|5
|5
|16
|448
|5
|Robertson
|16
|16
|1,753
|4,445
|52
|Rockwall
|17
|1
|6,684
|20,886
|405
|Runnels
|11
|10
|342
|2,875
|27
|Rusk
|13
|13
|3,233
|12,862
|147
|Sabine
|9
|9
|456
|3,473
|23
|SanAugust
|12
|12
|684
|2,291
|19
|SanJacint
|11
|11
|1,526
|7,710
|84
|SanPatric
|26
|9
|5,823
|12,158
|200
|SanSaba
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schleicher
|5
|5
|187
|758
|12
|Scurry
|12
|12
|576
|3,747
|41
|Shackelfrd
|8
|8
|87
|1,190
|8
|Shelby
|15
|15
|1,366
|6,129
|44
|Sherman
|8
|8
|73
|700
|42
|Smith
|35
|35
|20,487
|55,475
|896
|Somervell
|5
|5
|499
|3,142
|42
|Starr
|11
|11
|6,941
|3,210
|95
|Stephens
|9
|9
|291
|2,649
|24
|Sterling
|4
|4
|39
|445
|4
|Stonewall
|5
|5
|96
|503
|11
|Sutton
|5
|5
|248
|938
|12
|Swisher
|5
|5
|368
|1,489
|26
|Tarrant
|705
|403
|236,787
|301,399
|9,936
|Taylor
|21
|21
|8,843
|31,087
|671
|Terrell
|5
|5
|136
|316
|11
|Terry
|8
|1
|314
|1,549
|18
|Throckmrtn
|5
|5
|63
|625
|9
|Titus
|20
|16
|1,519
|4,578
|70
|Tm Grn
|20
|1
|5,733
|18,177
|323
|Travis
|159
|70
|270,338
|117,627
|10,232
|Trinity
|21
|1
|488
|2,792
|24
|Tyler
|18
|8
|768
|4,527
|56
|Upshur
|17
|17
|2,175
|11,625
|193
|Upton
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uvalde
|15
|15
|3,054
|4,747
|80
|ValVerde
|18
|1
|3,773
|4,301
|84
|VanZandt
|18
|13
|1,753
|13,254
|167
|Victoria
|36
|14
|5,466
|14,863
|210
|Walker
|17
|17
|5,311
|12,179
|266
|Waller
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|9
|9
|689
|2,198
|34
|Washington
|22
|22
|2,725
|10,526
|208
|Webb
|69
|1
|21,502
|10,677
|345
|Wharton
|9
|1
|1,934
|6,317
|57
|Wheeler
|11
|11
|126
|1,682
|13
|Wichita
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilbarger
|6
|6
|685
|2,721
|50
|Willacy
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|60
|6
|72,935
|88,489
|3,717
|Wilson
|17
|5
|2,779
|8,975
|120
|Winkler
|6
|1
|141
|628
|12
|Wise
|26
|1
|2,229
|13,984
|189
|Wood
|14
|14
|2,313
|14,360
|149
|Yoakum
|7
|7
|303
|1,558
|32
|Young
|9
|9
|724
|5,567
|87
|Zapata
|8
|1
|601
|390
|5
|Zavala
|7
|1
|1,146
|387
|13
|Totals
|7,949
|4,645
|2,937,144
|3,873,142
|111,445
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:18
