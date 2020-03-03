https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/TX-Dem-House-28-Cnty-15102074.php
TX-Dem-House-28-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Democratic primary for U.S. House District 28.
|TP
|PR
|Cisneros
|Cuellar
|Atascosa
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Bexar
|281
|0
|0
|0
|Hidalgo
|74
|0
|0
|0
|LaSalle
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMullen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Starr
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Webb
|70
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Zapata
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|482
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:28
