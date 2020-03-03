https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/TX-Dem-House-10-Cnty-15102092.php
TX-Dem-House-10-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Democratic primary for U.S. House District 10.
|TP
|PR
|Gandhi
|Hutchesn
|Siegel
|Austin
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bastrop
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fayette
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|401
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Travis
|175
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waller
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|686
|0
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:28
