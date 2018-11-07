506 of 506 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ruben Cortez, Dem (i) 205,520 - 54 percent

Tad Hasse, GOP 176,530 - 46 percent

State Board of Education District 7

366 of 366 precincts - 100 percent

x-Matt Robinson, GOP 367,953 - 60 percent

Eliz Markowitz, Dem 250,254 - 40 percent

State Board of Education District 11

614 of 614 precincts - 100 percent

x-Pat Hardy, GOP (i) 365,505 - 57 percent

Carla Morton, Dem 258,355 - 40 percent

Aaron Gutknecht, Lib 15,200 - 2 percent

State Board of Education District 12

375 of 375 precincts - 100 percent

Pam Little, GOP 333,216 - 49 percent

Suzanne Smith, Dem 322,454 - 48 percent

Rachel Wester, Lib 17,931 - 3 percent

State Board of Education District 13

675 of 675 precincts - 100 percent

x-Aicha Davis, Dem 308,649 - 76 percent

Denise Russell, GOP 95,801 - 24 percent

AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:43