TPG: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38.7 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.9 million.

TPG shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.24, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX