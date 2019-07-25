Suspect in death of Houston girl, 4, indicted by grand jury

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old man on a charge of tampering with the body of a 4-year-old Houston girl who was missing for several weeks before her remains were found in Arkansas.

Harris County prosecutors said Thursday that Derion Marquise Vence was indicted on a count of tampering with evidence.

Vence was indicted after being charged earlier with the same offense.

Prosecutors say Vence may face additional charges after they receive the final autopsy report on Maleah Davis from the medical examiner's office.

Maleah's body was found May 31 in Hope, Arkansas.

Vence had claimed he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted on May 4 by a group of men in a truck. He said he and his son were freed the next day but the kidnappers kept Maleah.

Vence was engaged at one time to Maleah's mother.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for him.