Stranded Texas teens bound for prom helped by couple

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Some South Texas teenagers bound for prom but stranded along a highway made it to the dance thanks to a couple celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The 14 students from Ben Bolt planned dinner Saturday night in Corpus Christi, 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) from home, then the prom in nearby Alice.

Their limo ended up disabled in Corpus Christi.

Sixteen-year-old Jewel Utley says some students called their parents, but only a couple of adults were able to pick up some youths.

Christina and Jacob Parks were driving by, saw the teens in formalwear and transported the rest to a restaurant.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the Parks ate at the same place, plus paid for another limo.

KIII-TV reports the students picked up the tab for the couple's anniversary dinner.