Stewart Information Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $19.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $472.1 million in the period.

Stewart Information Services shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

