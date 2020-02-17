Spokesman: Texas refinery fire under control, no injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A fire that started Monday morning at a Citgo refinery in a South Texas city is under control and air-quality monitoring suggests it is safe for residents to leave their homes, a city official said.

The fire started when a line that burns natural gas ruptured in Corpus Christi, city spokesman Dale Stephán said, adding that the fire does not present a deadly threat to residents and that he's unaware of any injuries.

Authorities initially asked nearby residents and people at local businesses to shelter in place while air quality was monitored, but that order was lifted by late morning.

Stephán said the cause of the rupture is under investigation.

A Citgo official did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The fire, which Stephán said began shortly before 9 a.m., forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but it was reopened about 11 a.m., Stephán said.