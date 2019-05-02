Space station back to full power, SpaceX launch early Friday

This March 25, 2009 photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. In the background is Earth's atmosphere seen as a blue arc. On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, NASA announced that a major power shortage at the station has delayed a SpaceX supply run later in the week. (NASA via AP) less This March 25, 2009 photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. In the background is Earth's atmosphere seen as a blue arc. On Tuesday, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Space station back to full power, SpaceX launch early Friday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station is back up at full power, after the successful replacement of a failed electrical box.

Flight controllers completed the repair work Thursday, operating the station's big robot arm by remote control. It set the stage for an early Friday morning launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by SpaceX.

NASA delayed this week's SpaceX delivery, following Monday's breakdown of one of the station's original power-switching units, a critical part of the solar energy system. The failure slashed the station's electrical power by 25%. Once the spare was installed, station power was fully restored.

While the space station and its six astronauts were never in any danger, NASA wanted the outpost at full electrical capability before launching the SpaceX Dragon supply ship.