Southwest: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $659 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.64 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Southwest shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

