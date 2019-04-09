https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/South-Texas-crop-duster-77-killed-in-plane-crash-13754596.php
South Texas crop duster, 77, killed in plane crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A 77-year-old crop duster was killed when his aircraft crashed into a South Texas field.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man as Bernard Rowland II of Lasara, Texas.
The Federal Aviation Administration says he was flying his single-engine Air Tractor 502 about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday when crash happened. The FAA says the aircraft clipped a power line and crashed into a field near the intersection of U.S. 77 and Orphanage Road, almost 6 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of Harlingen.
The FAA is still investigating the incident.
