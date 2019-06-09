South Carolina county names new administrator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Richland County, South Carolina has a new administrator in place.

The county in a news release Friday announced the hiring of Leonardo Brown. He is scheduled to start July 15.

The State reports Brown is currently the administrator of Smith County, Texas, a county of 250,000 residents with a budget of $250 million. The Shreveport, Louisiana native also worked as that county's director of human resources and was an area manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from LSU-Shreveport.

The South Carolina position has been vacant since April 2018, when the council voted to fire former administrator Gerald Seals. Seals said the vote to terminate him was illegal and led to a $1 million settlement for the ousted leader.

