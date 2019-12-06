https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Singer-Harris-was-impaired-speeding-when-killed-14887198.php Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash Updated 11:30 am EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 Most Popular 1 New Milford’s winter farmers market finds new digs 2 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 3 Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer 4 Bethel homicide suspect’s New Milford case continued 5 Police investigate damaged aircraft in Roxbury 6 Birds of prey program slated 7 Students earn honors at New Milford High School View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.