Service Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Service Corp. International (SCI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $103.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $796.1 million in the period.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.90 per share.

Service Corp. shares have declined almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.09, a climb of slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

