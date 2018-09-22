School head resigns over comment about black quarterbacks

HOUSTON (AP) — A white Texas school superintendent who posted online that "You can't count on a black quarterback" in reference to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has resigned.

In a letter Saturday to the Onalaska Independent School District board, Lynn Redden says his comment posted earlier in the week on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page was "wrong and inappropriate."

He also apologizes to Watson, who is black, and points out that Watson could have criticized him for his comment but instead "chose peace and positivity."

Redden had criticized Watson for letting the clock run down before completing a pass in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) listens to head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Texans fired back at an East Texas school superintendent who wrote: "You can't count on a black quarterback," in the comment section of an online news article where he was criticizing Watson. O 'Brien called the comments “outdated, inaccurate, ignorant and idiotic.” Watson said he didn't waste time worrying about the post. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) listens to head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. ... more Photo: Ed Zurga, Associated Press Photo: Ed Zurga, Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close School head resigns over comment about black quarterbacks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Redden's comment prompted the school board to convene a special meeting Saturday.