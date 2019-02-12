San Antonio officer wounded in shootout with suspect

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say an officer and a suspect were wounded in a shootout early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief William McManus says the officer had been searching for a stolen vehicle when he encountered a vehicle with stolen tags on it. McManus says the officer tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled, eventually crashing near an apartment complex.

McManus says a man from the vehicle hid behind a wall and opened fire on the officer, who returned fire. The police chief says the officer was struck once in the shoulder and the man was hit twice.

McManus says the officer is expected to recover but the man is "is not doing well." Police have not yet released the name of the officer or suspect.