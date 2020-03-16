Ring Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.5 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $195.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 66 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.92.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI