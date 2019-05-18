Report: 2 New Mexico counties among top oil producers

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Federal numbers say two New Mexico counties remain among the top oil-producing counties in the U.S.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Lea County was the No. 2 oil-producing county in January behind North Dakota's McKenzie County.

According to the numbers, Lea County produced 14.6 million barrels of oil in January while McKenzie County which produced 17.3 million barrels.

Meanwhile, New Mexico's Eddy County was listed as the No. 6 top oil-producing county. It produced 10 million barrels during the same month.

The 18 major oil companies that comprise the Permian Strategic Partnership said the Permian Basin is an oil-producing superpower, becoming one of the most strategically important oil-producing regions in the world.

