Rent-A-Center: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $40.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $667.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.5 million, or $3.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion.

Rent-A-Center shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.15, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

