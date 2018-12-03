Queen, Adam Lambert to launch North America tour

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Brian May, from left, Adam Lambert, and Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert pose for a photo at the "The Crown Jewels" residency press conference at the MGM Resorts aviation hanger in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Live Nation announced the 23-date tour Monday. It will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead. It will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10. It will end in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 23. Other venues include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

Tickets for the "Rhapsody" tour will go on sale on Dec. 7.

Lambert says they have been "designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!" He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 "American Idol" final.

The tour follows the group's September run in Las Vegas.