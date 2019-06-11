Q&A: Coffee with Bill Murray and Jim Jarmusch

FILE - In this July 27, 2005 file photo, actor Bill Murray, right, stands with film director Jim Jarmusch, left, at the premiere of "Broken Flowers," in New York. Murray and Jarmusch have made three films together, starting with the 2003 black-and-white vignette anthology “Coffee and Cigarettes” and followed by the 2005 drama “Broken Flowers,” a high point for both, in which Murray played “an over-the-hill Don Juan.” They’ve now reunited again in “The Dead Don’t Die,” Jarmusch’s wry but impassioned zombie tale. Murray plays the veteran sheriff of a small town called Centerville populated by Jarmusch regulars. less FILE - In this July 27, 2005 file photo, actor Bill Murray, right, stands with film director Jim Jarmusch, left, at the premiere of "Broken Flowers," in New York. Murray and Jarmusch have made three films ... more Photo: Stephen Chernin, AP Photo: Stephen Chernin, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Q&A: Coffee with Bill Murray and Jim Jarmusch 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CANNES, France (AP) — Bill Murray says he's channeling his worries about the end of the world into picking up litter.

In an interview, Murray says he's started picking up trash on the street and that that small act makes him feel "like a citizen." In Jim Jarmusch's new film "The Dead Don't Die," Murray plays a police chief combating a zombie outbreak.

Murray added that for him, "the apocalypse is if the human fabric just continues to shred itself by this divisiveness, this opposition mentality."

"The Dead Don't Die" marks the third collaboration between Murray and Jarmusch who previously made "Coffee and Cigarettes" and "Broken Flowers" together. "The Dead Don't Die" opens in theaters Friday.